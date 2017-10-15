Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Under-the-Radar Romance

Earlier today, Joe Jonas and 21-year-old Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner announced their engagement.

Both took to Instagram to post the happy news, showing photos of the actress wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and tagging each other in the pics.

A source confirmed the engagement to E! News.

The actress and the DNCE singer have been dating since at least November 2016, but have kept things very quiet about their high-profile relationship.

While the twosome have been spotted out and about on a slew of occasions, the duo has yet to do a red carpet together and are all but absent from each other's social media pages, save for today's big announcement (and one post from the GoT star last January).

Previously the singer has dated AJ Michalka, Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene and Gigi Hadid.