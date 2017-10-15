Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Under-the-Radar Romance

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC, Taylor Swift, Hair Evolution

Taylor Swift Wears Snake Boots and Hugs Superfans at Reputation Secret Sessions

James Corden

James Corden Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Jokes at amfAR Gala: ''I Am Truly Sorry''

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show PDA on Milan Trip

Earlier today, Joe Jonas and 21-year-old Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner announced their engagement.

Both took to Instagram to post the happy news, showing photos of the actress wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and tagging each other in the pics.

A source confirmed the engagement to E! News.

The actress and the DNCE singer have been dating since at least November 2016, but have kept things very quiet about their high-profile relationship.

While the twosome have been spotted out and about on a slew of occasions, the duo has yet to do a red carpet together and are all but absent from each other's social media pages, save for today's big announcement (and one post from the GoT star last January).

Previously the singer has dated AJ Michalka, Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene and Gigi Hadid.

Photos

Game of Thrones Stars' Romances Outside of Westeros

I said yes.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Miami Daze

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

In July Sophie talked to Marie Claire UK about how happy she was with Joe, but said there are issues being under the microscope.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she said. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news—how boring!" 

Today's news was anything but boring!

Take a look at the low-key couple's romance in photos...

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

INSTARimages.com

Welcome to Miami

The duo held hands in Miami back in Dec. 2016.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Tumblr

Courtesy of Anne Charlotte

Kings of Love

Letting the cat out of the bag, the pair got cozy at a Kings of Leon concert in November 2016.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Tumblr

Courtesy of Anne Charlotte

Look of Love

The first time the pair were spotted together was here—in November 2016.

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in Dec. 2016.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

BKNY / AKM-GSI

Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Instagram

I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID

Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

James Devaney/GC Images

Puppy Love

The twosome walk their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Couples , VG , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.