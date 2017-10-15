Taylor Swift Wears Snake Boots and Hugs Superfans at Reputation Secret Sessions

Taylor Swift is making Swifties' dreams come true again.
The singer hosted a private "Secret Sessions" listening party for her upcoming album Reputation in London on Friday just for select groups of her superfans. Over the weekend, several of them posted on social media photos of themselves with Swift at the event.
"LOOK AT THIS ANGEL! TAYLOR SWIFT YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN MY BEST FRIEND, THANK YOU FOR FRIDAY ❤ #repuationsecretsessions," user @Up_In_Lights13 tweeted late on Saturday, alongside a pic of her and a friend with the pop star.
The most recent gathering, expected to be the first of many, marks a rare appearance for the singer, who has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent months. She made a music comeback in August with the release of her fiery "Look What You Made Me Do" single and an announcement about the upcoming release of her Reputation album, which will hit stores on November 10.
At the Secret Sessions event, Swift sported tousled hair, a pair of $2,400 black leather Gucci stiletto boots with a venomous coral snake design, her signature red lipstick and a big grin.
The singer had used a video of a slithering snake to tease her music comeback. Her critics have often branded her as one and with "Look What You Made Me Do," a song about power and revenge, she sheds her old, lighter pop sound and image.
LOOK AT THIS ANGEL! TAYLOR SWIFT YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN MY BEST FRIEND, THANK YOU FOR FRIDAY ? #repuationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/3mSbkkjk6V— TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 15, 2017
?let?s all pout and cross our arms like this? - i got to meet taylor with my best friend and some how that was everything pic.twitter.com/kWngmOuAsX— jess met taylor (@jessxtn) October 15, 2017
I can never thank you enough for last night @taylorswift13. It was truly a dream come true. The best night of my entire. I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/jhyyPPBC1P— Jonathan (@taylorslegs13) October 15, 2017
OMG IT HAPPENED JENDEJMS @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #repuationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/C229j6Zyvv— McKenzie-Met taylor (@Swiftinlove1314) October 15, 2017
THIS IS MY PICTURE I CAN'T BREATHE I'M CRYING I'M SO SO HAPPY SHE'S SO BEAUTIFUL THANK YOU SO MUCH TAYLOR ???? #repuationSecretSessions pic.twitter.com/lGilv1GSEW— Alison met Taylor (@GxySwift) October 15, 2017
In 2008 I feel in love with her, in 2017 I got to meet her. I honestly can?t belive this photo actually exists ??? #repuationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/zys1VCAOZc— Mo ? (@shakeitoff6202) October 15, 2017
She came from heaven to bless the world ????#repuationSecretSessions pic.twitter.com/rOzSHG7drJ— Da7om ? (@Dmm__) October 15, 2017
I'll spend forever wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you... @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 A THOUSAND TIMES THANK YOU I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/UB5mVWKtys— nezzie ? reputation (@imcalledvanessa) October 15, 2017
? auntbeckyisbae: SECRET SESSIONS LONDON - MY STORY? 13/10/17 (aka THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE) okay so... https://t.co/s5QreSMNV3— TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 15, 2017
Scottish Swiftie and Tumblr user @auntbeckyisbae, aka Abbie, blogged about her own experience meeting Swift at a Secret Session. She said she received a direct message and then a phone call about a secret event in London on October 13. The number is special to Swift.
"Okay so then we went through to TAYLOR'S HOUSE," she wrote. "It was beautiful and there was so much food laid out and I had a REPUTATION COOKIE and CUSTOMIZED REPUTATION M&MS and CHICKEN TENDERS. Taylor's playlist of the songs she loves was playing in the background and we were LOVING LIFE. (Side note: my mom loved the olives you put out Taylor so thanks for that)."
"I COULDN'T BELIEVE MY EYES. MY ANGEL. MY EVERYTHING. GENUINELY LIKE A METER AWAY. NO WAY," she wrote. "Okay so then I SOBBED even more and I was uncontrollable (I finally did calm down but omg it was so hard I couldn't stop crying)...Side note: her hair was so curly and pretty and she wore this camo dress thing and SNAKE BOOOOOOTS and a snake ring and yeah I was like GO GURLLL. IN THAT MOMENT I DIED IT WAS ACTUALLY HAPPENING."
She said Swift hugged her and other fans goodbye at the event.
"I ran up to her and hugged her so hard and she looked at me and went, 'IT'S ABBIE ISNT IT?' AND I WAS NODDING AND I WAS LIKE YEAH ITS ME and she was like 'NO WAY I CHOSE YOU LIKE A YEAH AGO LIKE SOOOO LONG AGO' and I was like NO WAY and then I was like 'THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING YOUVE HELPED ME THROUGH, YOU'VE HONESTLY GOT ME THROUGH SO MUCH" and she was listening so intently and she smiled at me and hugged me and we held hands for a few seconds which was BEAUTIFUL and she was like 'you are SO beautiful like SO beautiful and you are SO funny like you're posts are hilarious' and I started shaking and I told her she was like a big sister to me."
The fan said Reputation is now her favorite Swift album, calling it "genuinely so different but so genius" and "incredible."
News of Swift's London Secret Sessions event was posted on social media and fan sites last week. The singer had also held similar parties for fans to preview her 1989 album in 2014.