James Corden Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Jokes at amfAR Gala: ''I Am Truly Sorry''

America's most lovable James Corden learned the hard way that not everything is a laughing matter.

On Friday night The Late Late Show star hosted a glittering star-studded amfAR Los Angeles Gala honoring Julia Roberts—and while captaining the charity event, the funnyman couldn't help but to throw a few jabs at disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of both assault and rape.

But many people of the Internet didn't think his words were so funny and the entertainer faced some serious online backlash for his remarks.

The Brit took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize, writing, "To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."