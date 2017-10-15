Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show PDA on Milan Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong, judging from recent appearances.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie were photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, walking and holding hands. They were later spotted going through TSA security with their shoes off. They jetted off to Milan and arrived on Sunday.

Sofia took part in a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign at a Foot Locker store. Last week, it was announced she is the new celebrity spokesmodel for the line. Scott had represented the brand on her behalf when they walked through LAX, where he sported a navy Adidas tracksuit as the two made their way through the airport. Sofia wore a black cami, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black suede boots.

Later on Sunday, Sofia posted a photo of her and Scott hugging on the street in front of the Milan Cathedral.