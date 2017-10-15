Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show PDA on Milan Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong, judging from recent appearances.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie were photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, walking and holding hands. They were later spotted going through TSA security with their shoes off. They jetted off to Milan and arrived on Sunday.

Sofia took part in a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign at a Foot Locker store. Last week, it was announced she is the new celebrity spokesmodel for the line. Scott had represented the brand on her behalf when they walked through LAX, where he sported a navy Adidas tracksuit as the two made their way through the airport. Sofia wore a black cami, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black suede boots.

Later on Sunday, Sofia posted a photo of her and Scott hugging on the street in front of the Milan Cathedral.

The two had sparked romance rumors in May when they got flirty on a yacht around Cannes, days after he was spotted getting cozy with a few other women. While Sofia later tweeted she and Scott are "just homies," the two continued to spend time together, and romantically; In September, they were seen kissing on a trip to Miami, where they went out to dinner and received a cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia." No explanation was given.

That month, E! News learned the two were hooking up but were not exclusive.

"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News exclusively last week. "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together."

"Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much," the source said. "She has actually been really good for him. They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping. They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key. He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

