Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show PDA on Milan Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong, judging from recent appearances.
The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie were photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, walking and holding hands. They were later spotted going through TSA security with their shoes off. They jetted off to Milan and arrived on Sunday.
Sofia took part in a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign at a Foot Locker store. Last week, it was announced she is the new celebrity spokesmodel for the line. Scott had represented the brand on her behalf when they walked through LAX, where he sported a navy Adidas tracksuit as the two made their way through the airport. Sofia wore a black cami, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black suede boots.
Later on Sunday, Sofia posted a photo of her and Scott hugging on the street in front of the Milan Cathedral.
The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.
The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.
Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.
The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.
The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.
The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.
The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.
The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.
Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."
A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."
Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.
The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.
Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
The two had sparked romance rumors in May when they got flirty on a yacht around Cannes, days after he was spotted getting cozy with a few other women. While Sofia later tweeted she and Scott are "just homies," the two continued to spend time together, and romantically; In September, they were seen kissing on a trip to Miami, where they went out to dinner and received a cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia." No explanation was given.
That month, E! News learned the two were hooking up but were not exclusive.
"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News exclusively last week. "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together."
"Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much," the source said. "She has actually been really good for him. They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping. They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key. He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."
