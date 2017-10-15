Kim Kardashian and Other Stars Help Raise Millions at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief

Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and other stars were on hand to take calls at the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief telethon, which raised several million dollars in donations.

The event was co-hosted by Marc Anthony, ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and aired live on Telemundo and Univision on Saturday.

Proceeds are set to go to the groups Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way, Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Fund and UNICEF to help people affected by the deadly hurricanes in Puerto Rico, other parts of the Caribbean and the southern United States, as well as the recent earthquake in Mexico.