Kim Kardashian and Other Stars Help Raise Millions at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief

  by
  • &

Corinne Heller

Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and other stars were on hand to take calls at the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief telethon, which raised several million dollars in donations.

The event was co-hosted by Marc Anthony, ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and aired live on Telemundo and Univision on Saturday.

Proceeds are set to go to the groups Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way, Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Fund and UNICEF to help people affected by the deadly hurricanes in Puerto Rico, other parts of the Caribbean and the southern United States, as well as the recent earthquake in Mexico.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian

Co-host J.Lo talks to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Gabriel Mann

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Gabriel Mann, Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian

J.Lo checks in with the telethon participants.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Kim Kardashian, Alex Rodriguez

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Alex Rodriguez

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears with one of the event's co-hosts.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Jennifer Lopez

Jordan Althaus/NBC

Jennifer Lopez

The co-host gives a sizzling performance.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Demi Lovato

Jordan Althaus/NBC

Demi Lovato

The singer gives a heartfelt performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

One Voice: Somos Live!, Jared Leto

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Jared Leto

The Oscar winner and Suicide Squad star addresses the crowd.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Vanessa Hudgens

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum takes a call.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Gwen Stefani

Jordan Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

The singer appears onstage.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Zoe Saldana, Wilmer Valderrama

Jordan Althaus/NBC

Zoe Saldana and Wilmer Valderrama

The Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy actress poses with the That '70s Show alum and NCIS star.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Selena Gomez

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Selena Gomez

The singer addresses the crowd.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Ciara, Heidi Klum

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Ciara and Heidi Klum

The Project Runway host takes a call.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Jamie Foxx, Ellen Degeneres

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx

The talk show hosts checks out something on the actor's phone.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Jennifer Lopez

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Jennifer Lopez

The singer performs on stage.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Gina Rodriguez

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star speaks to the crowd.

One Voice: Somos Live!, Ricky Martin

Jordan Althaus/NBC

Ricky Martin

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer performs onstage.

Kim, who sat near Derek Hough and Revenge alum Gabriel Mann, posted several videos from the telethon on her Snapchat.

Other celebs who manned the phones and helped raise donations included Ellen DeGeneresJared LetoVanessa HudgensZoe Saldana and Wilmer Valderrama.

"Many thx everyone who took part in @somosunavoz_ last nite! together we were able to raise over 26 million dollars for disaster relief!" he tweeted on Sunday morning.

Marc and other stars such as Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam and DJ Khaled performed at Miami's Marlins Park stadium, while J.Lo, as well as performers such as Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jamie FoxxMary J. Blige and Demi Lovatoperformed on a soundstage at the Universal Studios Lot near Hollywood. Demi performed the late Leonard Cohen's haunting hit ballad, "Hallelujah."

