Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Sansa Stark is joining House Jonas!
Joe Jonas, 28, and 21-year-old girlfriend Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones, announced on Sunday that they are engaged. Both posted on their Instagram pages a photo of her wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band. They tagged each other in the pics.
"I said yes," she wrote.
"She said yes," he wrote.
A source confirmed the engagement to E! News.
The actress and the DNCE singer have been dating since at least late 2016.
J. Webber / Splash News
Last month, they appeared to adopt a Siberian Husky puppy together. Turner had posted pics of the pup, writing, "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat." She tagged Joe, who also posted his own pic of the dog.
Years ago, Sophie and her family adopted Zunni, the Mahlek Northern Inuit dog who played Sansa's late dire wolf Lady on Game of Thrones.
Joe will be the second Jonas brother to tie the knot. His brother Kevin Jonas, 29, has been married to wife Danielle Jonas since 2009. They have two daughters.
Younger brother Nick Jonas, 25, also shared a pic of Joe and Sophie's engagement announcement photo on Twitter.
"Ahh! Congratulations to my brother...and sister in law to be on your engagement, he wrote. "I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT."