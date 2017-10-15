Khloe Kardashian Wears High-Waist Jeans in Another Rare Appearance Since Pregnancy News

Mama-to-be Khloe Kardashian stepped out with sisters Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian for a girls' weekend in San Francisco.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has not confirmed her pregnancy herself, was spotted walking in the city while wearing light blue high-waist, ripped skinny jeans tucked into thigh-high black boots, a black belt, a black top and a full-length black wool coat.

It marked a rare public appearance for Khloe, who has kept out of the spotlight more in recent weeks. In late September, multiple sources told E! News that the 33-year-old is expecting her first child with 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, her boyfriend of more than a year.

During their trip to San Francisco, the Kardashian sisters visited Alcatraz and also rode a cable car in the city. Later on Sunday, Kim returned to Los Angeles to take part in the star-studded One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief telethon.