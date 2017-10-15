Bob Weinstein Says ''Depraved'' Brother Harvey Weinstein Has ''No Remorse'' in Explosive New Interview

4. He's Barely Spoken to His Brother in Years: First of all, let me tell you something that people don't know. For the last five years, I've probably talked to my brother ten times on any personal level. That's the fracture that's gone on. Since Dimension started, we ran two separate companies. So many of the people that he does business with — actors, actresses — I've never even met and they know it. I wanted to lead a separate existence. So we were leading two separate divisions.

5. He Says He Knew His Brother Was a Cheater But Not a Predator: I actually was quite aware that Harvey was philandering with every woman he could meet. I was sick and disgusted by his actions. But that's the extent of what [I knew]. I said, "Harvey, you're just cheating. Why do you constantly cheat?" I could see it. But I wasn't in the room with him.

For me, I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way. It wasn't like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way. No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations.

6. He Says His Brother Was a Bully: "I'll tell you what I did know. Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes. People that came in crying to my office: 'Your brother said this, that and the other.' And I'd feel sick about it."

7. He Says Why He Tolerated His Brother's Behavior: "Because it didn't rise to a certain level. I would often counsel people and say, "You know what, you have a choice here. Leave. Leave, please leave." I don't know why some of them stayed. So I would just try to mend a broken fence. There is no mending this. This is not a broken fence."

8. He Says He Is Not Quitting: "I will not quit and leave the business that I built, rightfully so, and leave the films and filmmakers that I was involved in."

9. He Says His Brother Cared About Being Famous, But He Does Not: "Harvey was the face of the company. That's what he loves. It's actually part of his whole thing, being famous. This brother is not that brother. This brother made just as much money, ran a successful division, more successful financially than Harvey's. But I'm a different guy and I run it differently and people know it and they know I can be successful and we don't need to do any of the Harvey stuff. And there is a plan. All I'm trying to do right now is go forward, figure out a plan, me and David Glasser and the board members have an idea of what we'd like to do, that we think would be the responsible thing to do for all the critics, rightfully so, with regards to the TWC side and yet for people to keep their jobs. And the pieces of the business that still can be resurrected and continue, we think that they should."

10. There Will Be No Weinstein Name Attached to the New Company: "We're coming up with one. And it won't be familial, I promise you that.

11. On the Rumors That Jay-Z May Buy Harvey's Stake in the Company: "I'd love nothing more than that, but as far as I know, that is not a fact."