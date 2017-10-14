Zac Efron Recalls Scary Bear Encounter: "It Was Charging at Us"

Guys, don't freak out, but a grizzly bear nearly attacked your boyfriend Zac Efron.

Obviously, and thankfully, he survived and he—and the work of Italian art that is his shirtless bod—emerged unscathed.

The actor recalled the terrifying incident in a recent interview with People that was posted on Friday night. He said it took place on his and younger brother Dylan's recent trip to Montana to climb to the top of the Continental Divide. The two had visited Glacier National Park for a Columbia Sportswear ad campaign.