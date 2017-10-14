Aaron Carter Checks into Rehab Again

Aaron Carter is checking back into rehab.

Earlier this month, the singer left his California rehab earlier than expected. At the time, his rep Steve Honig stated that Carter had, "Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention."

Now the rep says those matters have been dealt with and Carter, who recently showed off a healthy 30-pound weight gain, is on his way back to the rehab to work on his health and wellness.

"Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program," Honig told E! News on Saturday.