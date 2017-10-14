Nikki Reed Brings Frills and Breast Pump to Variety's 2017 Power of Women Luncheon

New mama Nikki Reed rocked an adorable look at Variety's 2017 Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 29-year-old Twilight alum wore a black, frilly, printed criss-cross halter gown and also brought along a secret accessory; her breast pump.

The event, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, marked a rare public appearance for the actress since she gave birth to her and husband Ian Somerhalder's first child, daughter Bodhi, in late July. Reed presented her breast pump in an Instagram photo taken in a car.

"On my way to present at @variety's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date," she wrote. "Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel."

Inside, Reed was spotted in the ballroom, drinking a glass of what appeared to be rosé while chatting with a few women. Now that's how a new mom should celebrate on a night out!