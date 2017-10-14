Nikki Reed Brings Frills and Breast Pump to Variety's 2017 Power of Women Luncheon

New mama Nikki Reed rocked an adorable look at Variety's 2017 Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Friday.
The 29-year-old Twilight alum wore a black, frilly, printed criss-cross halter gown and also brought along a secret accessory; her breast pump.
The event, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, marked a rare public appearance for the actress since she gave birth to her and husband Ian Somerhalder's first child, daughter Bodhi, in late July. Reed presented her breast pump in an Instagram photo taken in a car.
"On my way to present at @variety's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date," she wrote. "Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel."
Inside, Reed was spotted in the ballroom, drinking a glass of what appeared to be rosé while chatting with a few women. Now that's how a new mom should celebrate on a night out!
Reed had attended the event to present the Moroccanoil Inspiration to Action Award to Chrissy Beckles, a former boxer-turned-dog rescuer.
Other honorees included Priyanka Chopra (for her work with UNICEF), Kelly Clarkson (for her work with XQ Institute), Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins (Anti-Recidivism Coalition),Michelle Pfeiffer (Environmental Working Group), Octavia Spencer (City Year) and Marc Benioff (Variety 2017 EmPOWerment Award).
Guests included other award presenters Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Viola Davis, Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Shelton, who presented Clarkson with her award. His girlfriend Gwen Stefani's song "Hollaback Girl" played as he took the stage. He stared in confusion for a moment as the crowd laughed.
He talked about his friendship with Clarkson and made some off-color jokes. Clarkson then took the stage and morphed into a comedienne, cracking jokes left and right and delighting the audience. She talked about how her daughter River Rose loves Wonder Woman and how she saw Gadot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joking, "I was like, 'Bitch, screw you. She's got it all.'"
Clarkson also noted how nervous she was, saying she had "Whitney Houston sweat" on her face and how she was going to have to "peel the Spanx" off her body."
Other attendees included Judd Apatow, UnREAL's Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui. The event was sponsored by Audi, Dermstore, Moroccanoil and the Venetian Las Vegas.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams