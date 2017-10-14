Serena Williams' New Photo of Her Daughter Alexis Will Make Your Heart Burst

Serena Williams is absolutely adoring motherhood.

The tennis champ took to Instagram on Saturday to post a seriously adorable snap of her newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born on Sept. 1.

Along with the too-cute black-and-white photo, Serena asked her 6.8 million fans, "Ladies is a 'push present' a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter."

The sports legend welcomed her firstborn, alongside her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

At the time, WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well."

The Reddit co-founder and champ have been engaged since December 2016. She announced her pregnancy on Snapchat—by accident—this past April.