Inside AmfAR Los Angeles' Star-Studded Tribute to Julia Roberts: Glamour, Glitz and Goldie Hawn

Hanks, who appeared at the event without wife Rita Wilson, gave a wild 15-minute speech before welcoming his bestie onstage.

Hanks said, "[Julia has] a magnificent marriage and a fabulous family. Like you, I love Julia Roberts. I just love her. She's magnificent, come on! We love Julia Roberts. And here's the deal, it's right that you give this to her tonight, it's right that you honor her because she knows what's important in this world and she smells wonderful. Ladies and gentleman, Julia Roberts!"

In her speech, Roberts made sure to give her hubby Danny Moder a big shout out.

She said it meant so much "…to have my beloved husband here who is really the man that taught me what it means to give, and who inspires me each day to manifest my own creative destiny. And I really, deeply appreciate that."

After the speeches, Fergie came on stage and gave a rousing performance (even though a few people left during it).

She ended the night with "I've Got a Feeling", to which she walked into the crowd and grabbed Roberts arm to come dance on stage, who then grabbed Connie Britton's arm on her way to the stage. They danced on stage with Fergie. Then out of nowhere comes Bethenny Frankel came on stage with all of them!

Check out what everyone wore to the big event...