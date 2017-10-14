Pink's Husband Carey Hart Gushes Over His ''Bad Ass Wife'' Before Her Saturday Night Live Appearance

Happy 10th Anniversary, Keeping Up With the Kardashians! Let's Celebrate With 57 Amazing Facts About E!'s First Family
Some men may be threatened by a strong and powerful woman like Pink, but not her hubby Carey Hart—he loves his strong wife!
Ahead of his wife's appearance on Saturday Night Live, the former motocross rider took to Instagram to gush over his longtime lady love and mother of his two daughters.
Wishing her luck on her third SNL appearance, Carey wrote, "Congrats to my bad ass wife @pink !!!!! She can do it all. Bad ass biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick ass on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby.
Pink appears to be majorly prepping for her sure-to-be powerhouse performance tonight. On Friday, the big-voiced singer hopped on Instagram to post a photo of her rehearsing before her performance.
Along with the photo, she simply wrote on Friday, "Snl Saturday. Third times a charm."
The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani is set to host tonight's SNL.
But Carey wasn't the only one gushing.
Last week, Pink wrote about how much she was feeling her husband and all the work he's done to help others in Las Vegas.
The mom of two wrote, "I'm proud of my husband @hartluck for busting his ass to put on his charity @goodride in his hometown Las Vegas, which gives all proceeds to @infiniteherofoundation and also for the Las Vegas Victims Fund in light of the tragedy that took place."
She continued, "Carey works his ass off and does it all himself and I'm damn proud of him because everything he does, he does from his heart. @feedbigb helps him too. I love these boys and I love the vets and I love Vegas and I love motorcycles and I love good people with good hearts who want to help others and I love @hartluck."
The duo celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in January and they have two children: Willow Sage Hart, 6, and Jameson Moon Hart, whom the couple welcomed in December. Carey has also supported his wife's career and even appeared in the singer's music video for "Just Like Fire."
These two have certainly had an interesting road. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Bad Trauma singer gave an unfiltered look into married life with Carey.
"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some," she told The Guardian. "And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the sh-t you like. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys."
She also admitted that there can sometimes be dry spells in the bedroom.
"Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year," she continued. "Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?"
Judging from these recent Instagram images, the answer appears to be yes...