Blake Lively and Jimmy Fallon Have an Epic Dance Battle and It's...Well...Epic

The "The Lawnmower" is out and the "The Catching the Bouquet" is in!
Using the dance move generator, Blake Lively and Jimmy Fallon had an epic dance battle last night on The Tonight Show—and while you may not be busting out their moves night time you're in da club, you will most likely get a laugh.
Jimmy, who loves to make his guests play wacky games, enlisted Blake for some dance floor magic.
The two took turns to making up random dances on the spot, like the "Ballerina Who Keeps Dropping Marbles" and the "Riverdancing Frankenstein."
During her fun-filled appearance, the All I See Is You actress also gushed over her two daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, James, her 2.5-year-old and her 1-year-old Ines, whom she referred to as a "baby Viking," given her love of meat.
The 30-year-old said that during Ines's first birthday party it was all about the steak and less about the cake.
She said, "I made a Cookie Monster cake … and she just looked at it and reached for a steak."
"She was hand-fisting two steaks. Her sleeves were dripping in blood from steak. She joked, "It’s like she’s a White Walker."
The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star also said she's looking forward to the clan's first Halloween Along with celebrating Inez’s birthday, the parents of two are looking forward to her real Halloween as a family of four (Baby Ines was only a month old last All Hallow's Eve).
She explained that James was all about being a princess, but was looking for something a little different for her baby sis.
"My daughter [James] was like, ‘I’m going to be Cinderella.' And I said, 'Oh, that’s so special. Does baby Nessie get to be Elsa?" Blake asked.
She said her daughter said absolutely said no chance: "‘No, Mike Wazowski.' From Monsters Inc.—the one-eyed, round monster."