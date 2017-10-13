Target Is Trying to Come For Trader Joe's With New $5 Wine Line

The days of wine-ing over expensively priced wine are officially over.

Target has released a line of $5 wines just in time to get you through the holiday season. With five varieties available, you can choose between chardonnay, pinot grigio, moscato, cabernet sauvignon and a red blend.

Even better? Your friends will hardly be able to tell you spent just a few dollars on wine to a dinner party because of the artistically crafted California Roots label—and the great taste of course.