Saturday Savings: Whitney Port's Faux Fur Jacket Is 40% Off

Courtesy
Courtesy
Do you feel that? It's the weather changing.
You may have your puffer and denim jackets on standby, but nothing says you're ready to make a statement with your outerwear than with a shearling coat.
Whitney Port is already bringing hers out to play. And, good news for you, her H&M Faux Fur Jacket is currently on sale, from $59.99 to $34.99. Score!
The City star paired her shearling-like coat with a white top, cropped jeans and oxblood patent leather booties, making it the perfect ensemble for fall.
Bonus: This type of jacket works especially well for evening events. There's something luxurious about topping off a gown or night-on-the-town outfit with fur.
Not impressed by Whitney's textured piece, shop a few more selects below. But beware: You're not going to get as good of a deal than with her pick.
Faux Fur Jacket, Was $59.99, Now $34.99
Damani Shearling Coat, $450
Article continues below
Lune Oversized Shearling Coat, $3,300
Faux Shearling-Lined Coat, $119.99
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.