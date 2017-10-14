Hilary Duff's Two-Tone Denim Jeans Are Perfect for Lazy Weekends

Clearly, two-tone denim is having a moment.

As evidenced by stars like Hilary Duff, Kate Mara and Alessandra Ambrosio, the jean trend is being worn in every possible way: as paneled accents, to emphasize design shapes and even as one-half of pants—yes, literally the front is a different color than the back.

While some may think this trend is a bit odd, the Younger star proves it's made for lazy weekend. The bottoms alone make a statement, which means you can pair it with just a simple, white tee and it'll look like you've tried. If only everything else in our closets worked the same way.