Jennifer Lopez Praises "Amazing" Alex Rodriguez for His Support With Hurricane Relief Efforts

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are there for each other 100 percent.
The couple reveals how they lean on each other for support in an exclusive new interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi for One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief. Lopez has been very active in hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, donating $1 million to the cause last month.
The actress and singer made the donation announcement during a September press conference alongside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. During her speech, Lopez also talked about her family in Puerto Rico. At the time, she hadn't heard from them since the hurricane hit, but just days later she learned that her aunt and uncle were safe.
Now Lopez is opening up about speaking at the press conference and how Rodriguez joined in the relief efforts. While on her way to speak in New York, Lopez, who had just flown all night from her show in Las Vegas to be there, received a call from Rodriguez checking in on her.
During the conversation, Lopez told him about the donation she was about to make. "He calls me on the way there when I'm going there and he's like, 'Baby I got the MLB and I got the head of the Yankees to donate this much and you can announce that there too and say this and say that,'" she shares about the phone call with Rodriguez.
Lopez continues, "Just to have a partner like that...I didn't ask him, you know I'm from Puerto Rico, this is personal to me, it's my thing. But it was just like no it's your thing, it's my thing too."
She then shares, "So for me it was just like you know...amazing."
Watch the videos above to see Lopez and Rodriguez talk about hurricane relief efforts and One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief!
The benefit concert is airing in Spanish simultaneously on Telemundo & Univision for the first two hours and in English on NBC for the third hour on Saturday, Oct. 14.