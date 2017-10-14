Pop Gets Personal: Inside 2017's Unexpected Resurgence of the Music Documentary

"I don't know, particularly, what the ultimate goal is, or the vision is, of this story, because I'm not sure I can be objective about myself," Gaga told E! News' Zuri Hall ahead of the film's premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. "I wasn't interested in being part of creating a documentary that was perfect and a commercial to make people love me. I wanted something true and real to be made. And when I go in creatively, I like to go all in, you know?"

While she may have relinquished control over the project to Moukarbel, and the film did show one or two of the singer's unflattering meltdowns so as to keep it out of pure hagiography territory, it should be noted that Five Foot Two was produced by the singer's manager, Bobby Campbell, so someone with a vested interest in how Gaga was portrayed was involved in the process.

"I'm excited for people to really get to know the woman I work with everyday," he said when the film was announced. "She's one of the hardest working, most genuine and truly hilarious people in the world." (Her humor was on full-display as she looked over an old, pre-braces photo: "If I had kept that gap, then I would have even more problems with Madonna.")