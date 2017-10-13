Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Past Sexual Harassment "in Light of the Harvey Weinstein Allegations"

Inspired by recent allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart recently shared on Tumblr her own experience with sexual harassment by a different man.

Many women, including many actresses, had accused the now-disgraced producer of sexual misconduct, including four who have said the producer raped them. Weinstein has denied accusations of non-consensual sex and has apologized for his past behavior towards "colleagues." He has not been charged with a crime. The scandal has inspired many stars, women and men, to come forward with their own stories of past rape and sexual harassment by others.

In her Tumblr post, titled "In light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations," Reinhart, 21, wrote about going on a date with a "pretty significantly older" male colleague, who tried to force himself on her while they were out together.

"I was a teenager working on a project...when I started to have a crush on a guy I was working with," she said. "He was incredibly charming and charismatic– we flirted for a while before we went on our first date. He was pretty significantly older than me, but I thought of myself as mature so it didn't seem like a big deal."

"I'm not comfortable giving specific details about the situation because I don't feel it's necessary. All that matters is that he tried to force himself on me when we were on a date," she said. "I had to stop him and say 'No, I don't want that,' and 'I can't do that.' I physically walked away from the situation before it could get any worse. I remember feeling like this was a scene right out of a horror movie."