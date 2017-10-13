EXCLUSIVE!

Here's One Dolly Parton Secret You Definitely Didn't Know

Dolly Parton is dishing details on her sleep schedule.

The legendary singer is spilling her secret to success in an exclusive new interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy. So what sets Parton apart from other artists? Well, she's awake more hours than everyone else!

"I don't require a lot of sleep," the singer says. "I get that from my dad too, hard work and not much sleep. But I get all the sleep I need, it's just that my metabolism just doesn't require a lot of sleep." 

Dolly Parton, Emmys Presenters

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She continues, "So I sleep you know three hours, five hours is a long night for me. And I'll take a nap during the day if I can, especially if I'm on a movie set or something. For my lunch break, I take a nap, a whole nap. And then I get up and if I've still got time to eat you know I'll do that too, but I can eat...I eat all the time, so I don't have to have a lunch break I'm always eatin' something."

Parton explains that having those extra hours has served her well over the years because she has "a lot more time than most people." She says, "That's why I accomplished so much you know 'cause I've got so much time, so I'm up more hours than most and I'm not one to waste time. So I just make the most of every minute."

Watch the video above to see Parton talk about her personal and professional life!

Parton's first children's album I Believe In You is out now, with all proceeds from the album going to the Imagination Library.

