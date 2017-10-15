Watching Khloe Kardashian Massage Kourtney's Bare Butt Will Be the Cherry on Top of Your Weekend

Have a great weekend? Allow Kourtney Kardashian to make it better!

Many things happened on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but one moment is pleasantly burned into our brains: Khloe Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban massaging Kourtney's bare butt.

While hanging out together, the subject of cellulite came up and Khloe informed the group she recently bought a fascia blaster to rub out her marks.

"It gets rid of cellulite, you rub it on your body, it's literally the most painful [thing]. You rub this on your body really hard, but you gotta be naked," Khloe says. "You should see me naked in my bed doing this. It looks like a very weird sexual thing."