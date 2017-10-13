Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Breaks Down His Signature Look

It's makeup Mario magic.
If you don't recognize Mario Dedivanovic's name from his sold-out shadow palette with Anastasia Beverly Hills or his international master classes, then you'll surely know the beauty guru from Kim Kardashian's Snapchats.
Not only is he the man behind Kim's famed contour, glowing highlight and perfectly symmetrical brows, but he's her trusted adviser on all things cosmetics, even with her KKW Beauty products. Call him a Kardashian konstant. But even if you aren't a fan of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's look, the makeup master has a few tricks that even a natural beauty can do.
As a Laura Mercier makeup artist, Mario stopped by Sephora at Westfield Century City mall to share how exactly he creates one of his signature looks. Luckily, E! News was there to pick up his top tips.
For Flawless Skin, Use Two Shades: The beauty pro applied two shades of foundation and concealer with a brush, then tapped and blended the product in using a Laura Mercier sponge. "Typically on women who are darker or women who are of Indian descent like the way Deepika [the model] is, I like to use two shades because it looks more natural. Typically the framing of the face is a bit warmer or darker and center tends be a bit lighter," said Mario.
James Devaney/GC Images
Use Concealer as an Eye Primer: "It acts as a base for me and also evens out the skin tone and takes away any darkness," he explained. "I used the same concealer underneath her eye and a little bit on the center of her forehead and on the chin here for like a little highlight."
Use Lipgloss to Emphasize the Eyes: "Just for fun, I used a little bit of the Laura Mercier Lip Glacé—it's called Bronze Gold Accent. I take a little bit of this lipgloss, put it on my finger and just tap it on the eyelids [over pigment] for an alluring, evening look," Mario instructed.
Line Lips Before Adding Lipgloss: The biggest complaint about gloss is that it gets messy, but lining the lips first ensure the product will last—and not smudge—for a little bit longer. "I just added it right over that lip liner. It gives it that beautiful, sheer pop of color. And [Nectar] really looks good over any lipstick colors.
Is that Kim K. in the mirror? No, just your next must-try look.
