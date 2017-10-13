Venus Williams Claims Third Driver's Negligence Contributed to Deadly Car Crash

Venus Williams believes a third driver contributed to a fatal car accident in Florida that left one man dead.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the tennis star and her lawyers claim that an unidentified individual was operating a dark color sedan type vehicle around the time of the incident.

Moments before the accident occurred, Serena's team alleges that the driver "in breach and violation of the duties owed to those on the road, completed an improper left-hand-turn in front and in violation of the right of way of the vehicle operated by Ms. Williams causing her to slow and stop in order to avoid contact."

The documents go on to state, "as a direct and proximate result of the negligence and breach of duty by the operator of the sedan, the vehicle operated by Linda A. Barson subsequently impacted the vehicle driven by Ms. Williams."