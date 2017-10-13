Rob Kardashian and Dream Kardashian Get into the Halloween Spirit in New Photos

What a little pumpkin!
Just in time for Halloween, Rob Kardashian took his daughter Dream Kardashian to the zoo for a few fall festivities. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't resist snapping a picture of his little one smiling and sitting on a barrel of hay in front of some pumpkins and a cornfield. The proud father shared the photo on Twitter along with a few pumpkin and ghost emojis.
In true Kardashian style, the outing was a family event. Rob shared another photo of Dream posing with her two-year-old cousin Reign Disick behind a spooktacular photo wall. Disick is the child of Rob's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick.
"Cousin LOVE," he wrote upon sharing the picture on Twitter.
Cousin LOVE???? pic.twitter.com/QmIeVk1GTq— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) October 13, 2017
It looks like Dream was enjoying the day, too. Rob posted an adorable picture of his daughter smiling from ear to ear along with the words "Dream's first trip to the zoo!"
Dream?s first trip to the zoo! pic.twitter.com/0XtfYuv8hQ— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) October 13, 2017
It's clear Rob loves being a dad. And like any doting parent, he is happy to take photos of his little one and share them. The last picture he posted of his daughter was in September. Rob tweeted the picture of his little girl smiling along with the words "my twin." Before that, he shared another photo of Dream sitting in a tiny ball pit in July.
my twin pic.twitter.com/dziPvcePYl— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 16, 2017
July 22, 2017
Because every photo is precious, here's a gallery of some of Dream's cutest pictures:
Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.
Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.
Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.
Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.
Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.
Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!
"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.
Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.
The baby caught some zzzz's in style.
Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
The baby looks at her mother.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Little Dream thinks about her next meal.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.
Dream's first age milestone pic!
Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"
Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.
Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.
Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.
Snapchat
Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.
Snapchat
How cute is Dream?! We think she looks just like papa Rob.
A smiley Rob can't help beaming as he hold his newborn daughter.
Chyna's BFF Amber Rose meet's the bundle of joy.
Big brother King Cairo meets his little sis. Too cute.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Dream appears in a sweet video Blac Chyna posted on her Snapchat.
E! News debuted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with this exclusive first pic of the newborn.
Rob posted this pic with the caption, "It was all a DREAM haha I love her."
Dream has become quite the fan of Snapchat filters!
Who can compete with the cuteness of a baby? Maybe a baby wearing digital puppy ears!
It appears Dream is very ready for her first Christmas in this adorable holiday pic.
Protective big bro King Cairo watches over his littler sister as she sleeps.
As proud dad Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Best thing that has ever happened to me in my life."
We can't wait to see what costume Dream will wear this year—her family always has great ones. Just last year, cousins North West and Saint West dressed up as characters from Aladdin.
For more celebrity news, check out E! News at 7 and 11 pm.