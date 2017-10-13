Rob Kardashian and Dream Kardashian Get into the Halloween Spirit in New Photos

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

What a little pumpkin!

Just in time for Halloween, Rob Kardashian took his daughter Dream Kardashian to the zoo for a few fall festivities. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't resist snapping a picture of his little one smiling and sitting on a barrel of hay in front of some pumpkins and a cornfield. The proud father shared the photo on Twitter along with a few pumpkin and ghost emojis.

In true Kardashian style, the outing was a family event. Rob shared another photo of Dream posing with her two-year-old cousin Reign Disick behind a spooktacular photo wall. Disick is the child of Rob's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick

"Cousin LOVE," he wrote upon sharing the picture on Twitter.

Kris Jenner Gives an Update on Rob Kardashian & Baby Dream

It looks like Dream was enjoying the day, too. Rob posted an adorable picture of his daughter smiling from ear to ear along with the words "Dream's first trip to the zoo!"

 

It's clear Rob loves being a dad. And like any doting parent, he is happy to take photos of his little one and share them. The last picture he posted of his daughter was in September. Rob tweeted the picture of his little girl smiling along with the words "my twin." Before that, he shared another photo of Dream sitting in a tiny ball pit in July. 

Because every photo is precious, here's a gallery of some of Dream's cutest pictures:

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

What a Little Pumpkin!

Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Peekaboo! I See You

Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

My Twin

Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

A Ball of Fun

Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Fourth of July

Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Kiss Me, I'm Irish

Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Drool Baby, Drool

"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol." 

Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Instagram

First Valentine's Day!

"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Adorable Overalls

Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Dreamin' Away

The baby caught some zzzz's in style. 

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Bubbly Baby

Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

What's Up?

The baby looks at her mother.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Kisses From Mama

Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Baby Bliss

Little Dream thinks about her next meal.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Flower Girl

Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old

Instagram

1 Month Old

Dream's first age milestone pic!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.

Kylie Jenner, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Aunt Kylie

Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Zzzz

Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Flower Girls

Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat Video

Snapchat

Daddy's Girl

How cute is Dream?! We think she looks just like papa Rob.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Proud Papa

A smiley Rob can't help beaming as he hold his newborn daughter.

Amber Rose, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Auntie Amber

Chyna's BFF Amber Rose meet's the bundle of joy.

Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Instagram

Big Brother

Big brother King Cairo meets his little sis. Too cute.

Dream Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Mommy's Touch

Dream appears in a sweet video Blac Chyna posted on her Snapchat.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Dream's Debut!

E! News debuted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with this exclusive first pic of the newborn.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Sweet Dreams

Rob posted this pic with the caption, "It was all a DREAM haha I love her."

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Sunglasses Star

Dream has become quite the fan of Snapchat filters!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Puppy Love

Who can compete with the cuteness of a baby? Maybe a baby wearing digital puppy ears!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Baby's First Christmas

It appears Dream is very ready for her first Christmas in this adorable holiday pic.

King Cairo, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Watching Over Dream

Protective big bro King Cairo watches over his littler sister as she sleeps.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Sweet Dreams!

As proud dad Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Best thing that has ever happened to me in my life."

We can't wait to see what costume Dream will wear this year—her family always has great ones. Just last year, cousins North West and Saint West dressed up as characters from Aladdin.

For more celebrity news, check out E! News at 7 and 11 pm. 

