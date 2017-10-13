Lauren Conrad's "Focus" Is All on Motherhood 3 Months After Giving Birth

Lauren Conrad is "really enjoying" life as a new mom.
The fashion designer and her husband William Tell welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Liam James Tell, into the world in July 2017. Now we're getting the inside scoop on how Conrad's first few months as a mom are going.
"She's really enjoying motherhood and doing great," a source tells E! News. "She's feeling a lot more adjusted and settled into a good routine. Many of her friends have kids so they have been a wealth of knowledge as far as advice on how to deal with typical newborn issues like feeding and sleep."
The insider also reveals, "She has really taken time to be home and be a mom. That's her focus and where her heart is right now. She is still working, but is home a lot with the baby and finding ways to work from home when she can."
On Thursday, the 31-year-old shared a picture with her "little lamb" Liam at the pumpkin patch. And it sounds like she's really excited for the holidays coming up.
"She's very excited for the upcoming holidays and all of the baby's firsts," the source shares. "Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are going to be all about Liam. She is always crafting and making things for him and for her friends."
So who does little Liam look like more, mom or dad? "He's very cute and looking more and more like Lauren," according to the source. "He has big blue eyes and is very sweet."