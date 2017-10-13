Inside Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Romantic (and Rare!) Date Night in NYC

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Once Upon a Time Season 7, Jennifer Morrison

Once Upon a Time Delivers a Huge Twist That Will Definitely Please Hook and Emma Fans

Taylor Swift

Attention Swifties: Taylor Swift Is Back Hosting Secret Sessions Before Reputation Is Released

Dream Kardashian's First Trip to the Zoo

This is something we don't see very often!

Mary-Kate Olsen and hubby Olivier Sarkozy enjoyed a romantic (and rare) date night in NYC last night. The super-private couple held hands and posed for pics while attending the "Take Home A Nude" annual auction at Sotheby's.

Olsen wore a long black coat dress and white shoes while her hubby looked dapper in a gray suit, shit and tie.

But Olsen and Sarkozy aren't the only surprising celeb couple on our radar today. 

Photos

25 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

Watch the E! News clip for more scoop on some more surprising Hollywood lovebirds!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Couples , Top Stories , Mary-Kate Olsen
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.