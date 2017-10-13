Jessica Alba Reveals Whether She's Planning to Have More Kids After Baby No.3

"I want them to get into the dirt and play," she said. "You know it's important for kids to be exposed to things in the environment. If you put a bubble around them, then their immune systems actually are weaker so it is important for that."

She continued, laughing, "I think there's a balance between filth and sharing snot and then letting them get dirty, right? There's a balance. So washing hands is important in the house."

Raising her two daughters helped her see the importance of creating truly clean and safe hand soap for family households. Not to mention, similar cleaning products—like laundry detergent, bathroom cleaner and dishsoap—are just as important, which is why Alba included these in the new launch.

"We had cleaning products in the original launch of the Honest Company, but when you use contract manufactures to help develop your formulas, it's different than actually owning your formulas and doing it in house," she explained. "It's just a different process than working with an outside manufacturer to help you develop verse you doing it in -house."