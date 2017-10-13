Give Us Your Honest Opinion on Dynasty, The Gifted, The Mayor and 7 More New Fall Shows

Phew, we don't know about you, but we're tired.
Why? Because we've reached the end of premiere-mania, fellow couch potatoes, with a whole bunch of new shows premiering, attempting to earn a coveted slot on our DVRs. A few weeks ago, we asked you to weigh in on eight of the freshman dramas and comedies, and now, we want your honest opinion on the latest ten newbies to premiere this fall.
Some of the shows we're asking you to sound off on include The CW's glitzy Dynasty reboot, two new superhero shows (ABC's Marvel's Inhumans and Fox's The Gifted), and The Mayor.
The CW, CBS, ABC, Fox
From the last round of voting, three shows have snagged full-season orders: CBS' Young Sheldon and SEAL Team, along with ABC's The Good Doctor. Of the ten in this round-up, only Marvel's Inhumans has a full-season order, but was immediately picked up for one when the project was first announced.
But let's get to the fun part! Vote in the latest polls now to have your voice heard:
After voting in our polls above about whether or not you loved or hated the new fall shows that have premiered (so far), head on down to the comments to let us know why you feel that way!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)