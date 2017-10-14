Happy 10th Anniversary, Keeping Up With the Kardashians! Let's Celebrate With 57 Amazing Facts About E!'s First Family

Happy 10th anniversary, Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

The hit E! series premiered a decade ago today on Oct. 14, 2007. Over the last decade, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have made fans laugh, cry and gasp with their always surprising antics.

From Kim losing her earring in the ocean, to the Todd Kraines prank and Khloe going to jail, this family has cemented itself in pop culture history!

Let's celebrate with 57 amazing trivia facts even hardcore fans might not know.