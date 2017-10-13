Bill Murray Performs West Side Story Medley on The Late Show Because Why Not?

When Bill Murray makes a rare TV appearance, you know something's coming, something good.

The veteran comedy actor and Ghostbusters alum appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday and performed a West Side Story medley, sampling songs featured on his and German cellist Jan Vogler's new spoken word and music album New Worlds.

Accompanied by Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, Murray sang the songs "Somewhere," "I Feel Pretty" and "America," earning massive applause as he recited the lyric from the Broadway musical version of West Side Story, "Nobody knows in America / Puerto Rico's in America!"