Minka Kelly Claims Harvey Weinstein Offered Her a "Lavish Life" If She Would Be His Girlfriend

She continued, "I wasn't comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant. He bulls--t me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us. As she walked away, he said, 'I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night' and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend. Or, 'We could just keep this professional.'"

Kelly went on to write that she didn't want to offend Weinstein and so she politely told him she'd like to keep things professional between them.

"All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible," she said. "I told him while flattered, I'd like to keep things professional. He said 'Fine. I trust you won't tell anyone about this.' I said 'Of course not. Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me,' - the only way I could think to shut it down gracefully and excuse myself."