Blake Lively and More Stars Share Sexual Assault Experiences in Aftermath of Harvey Weinstein Scandal

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has said in the past she is a rape and domestic violence survivor. On Friday, she revealed on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted when she was a teen and wrote about how the rape impacted her life.

"I lost my virginity to rape when I was 15. By a football player, that's the 'power guy' in high school. And you know what I SAID? What I DID...? Nothing," she wrote. "I was so scared. So confused. So broken."

"There awful sexual assault revelations are not only common in the entertainment industry, but everywhere," she said. "In every school, office, and unfortunately households. My rape led me into a series of abusive relationships, terrible self worth and self blame, dismissing a few groping incidents, allowing myself to be bullied by a powerful man for way too long in a work environment, until I finally said ENOUGH...and took no more words from anyone, including myself, that being complacent was 'good behavior.'"

She said that she is a "good girl" and trusts people but that at this point, "If you assault me in any way? I'll put you in your rightful place and deal with the consequences later. DO NOT MESS WITH ME."

"All love and strength to all victims and survivors, including those that haven't found your voice yet," she wrote. "Listen to us who have. We were scared as hell too. These predators must be stopped and we must started respecting each other's humanity and dismissing the illusion of power that makes abusers think they are untouchable."