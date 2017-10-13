Rose McGowan Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape and Claims She Told Amazon Studios

Rose McGowan has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and claimed she told Amazon Studios.
The actress made the accusations on Oct. 12 in the following series of tweets to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos:
"1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."
"2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works"
"3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar."
"4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead"
She also called on Bezos to take action.
This isn't the first time McGowan has publicly said she's been raped. In 2016, she tweeted "because it's been an open secret in Hollywood/Media & they shamed me while adulating my rapist.
#WhyWomenDontReport." However, she didn't list Weinstein as her rapist.
In addition, McGowan was mentioned in The New York Times expose detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein. In the article, The New York Times reported that McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with the producer in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." Although, the article did not report that McGowan was raped.
Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder also said The New York Times article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements" in a statement to E! News.
The same day McGowan made her claims about Weinstein and Amazon, The Hollywood Reporter also published an article detailing harassment allegations against head of Amazon Studios Roy Price. The allegations came from Isa Hackett—a producer for Amazon's series The Man in the High Castle—who accused Price of allegedly telling her, "You will love my dick" after visiting Comic-Con in 2015 to promote the show.
Hours after THR's article was published, the celebrity news outlet reported that Amazon had suspended Price—releasing a statement from Amazon that read:"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately." THR also wrote that Price declined to comment on the allegations through a spokesperson.
McGowan also isn't the first woman to accuse Weinstein of rape. The New Yorker reported that three women—Asia Argento, Lucia Evans, and a woman who refused to speak on-record—had also accused Weinstein of rape.
Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued the following statement in response to The New Yorker's article: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."
The statement continued, "Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."