Rose McGowan Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape and Claims She Told Amazon Studios

Rose McGowan has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape and claimed she told Amazon Studios.

The actress made the accusations on Oct. 12 in the following series of tweets to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos:

"1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."

"2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works"

"3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar."

"4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead"