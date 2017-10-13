Best Dressed of the Week: Rihanna, Ciara & More

  By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph

ESC: Best Looks, Ciara

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

It was an epic week of fall fashion.

From denim trends to boots of all shapes and sizes, street style revealed all of the things we love most about dressing during this season. Case in point: Ciara's above-the-knee, heeled boots with a pattern that will make you stop in traffic. Between these metallic stunners and Victoria Beckham's burgundy beauties, you'll want to start planning a shopping trip, beware.

Celebrities did more than provide drool-worthy inspiration this week. They reminded us of the style lessons that apply for fall style. For one, when you want to throw on a white T-shirt and jeans, add accents, like Alessandra Ambrosio's red belt and boots, to make the look your own. Next, don't be afraid to mix patterns and colors when layering like Rita Ora. Being fearless in your style has serious payoff.

Photos

Denim Accessories You Need for Fall

Ready to see the best outfits of the week? Check out the best dressed stars below!

ESC: Best Looks, Bella Hadid

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Bella Hadid

The supermodel is taking us to school with her matching polo and skirt. The pattern and sock-like ankle boots offer a fresh perspective on the typical uniform. And, her slicked-back bun and circular glasses could easily take her from the classroom to a corner office. Take notes. 

ESC: Best Looks, Rihanna

Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna

The Fenty designer proves that you can never have too much denim. In head-to-toe blue jean, this look is transformed from casual to extremely glamorous with the added money green-tinted shades, voluminous hair and extra-long belt.

ESC: Best Looks, Alessandra Ambrosio

Splash News

Alessandra Ambrosio

Blue jeans, a white button-down, ankle boots—the model is wearing our fall uniform. The red belt and boots make it stand out among the crowd. The hero of the outfit, however, is the fit. The height and length of her denim make her model status clear.

ESC: Best Looks, Ciara

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Ciara

Bell sleeves, thigh-high boots, loose curls—Ciara is mastering fall trends. The star posed in her sweet-yet-powerful outfit just before announcing the 2017 AMA nominations on Good Morning America.

ESC: Best Looks, Kourtney Kardashian

Xxplosive / Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian

Between Kourtney, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo, it's clear the Milly Alba top has become popular among celebs. We get it. The off-shoulder silhouette is flattering to a pretty décolletage, and the enlarged sleeves makes any outfit look chic. Adding a twisted top bun, high-waisted denim shorts and standout glasses, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reigns street style.

ESC: Best Looks, Tracee Ellis Ross

VMAL/Star Max/GC Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

There's no doubt that the Blackish star sparkles everywhere she goes. Now, you can, too. The star launches her capsule collection with JCPenney on November 12th, and it includes this $74 dress. Paired with her hot pink lipstick and crisp white sneakers, it's hard not to get excited.

ESC: Best Looks, Margot Robbie

James Devaney/GC Images

Margot Robbie

This monochromatic, high-class ensemble wins for more reasons than one. It's bold and bright against the backdrop of the bustling Big Apple. Plus, with only two inches of revealed skin (not counting her fingers and feet), her outfit has both sultry and sophisticated style.

ESC: Best Looks, Rita Ora

Backgrid

Rita Ora

The British singers brings cameras to the London Eye Ferris Wheel, but we aren't as concerned with the attraction as we are with her unique pairings. The black and white pattern and thigh split are epic, but with the pink glittering jacket and three-toned scarf, this outfit will take your eyes on a ride.

ESC: Best Looks, Molly Sims

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Molly Sims

If you love vintage clothing, you'll appreciate Molly's outfit. The leopard print top, large crossbody bag and bell bottoms feel like the '70s, while the puffed sleeves certainly scream the '80s. Together, her outfit gives nod to the past, yet with the glasses and stilettos, offers a fresh perspective—perfect for her Everyday Chic book tour.

ESC: Best Looks, Victoria Beckham

Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer's new-wave color blocking is worthy of a second look. Her two-piece outfit effortlessly blends burgundy, light blue and white tones to create a style you can't help but notice. And, her fall boots are next level.

