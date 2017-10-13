Jason Aldean Returns to the Stage After Las Vegas Shooting With Survivors in Crowd

Jason Aldean paid tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims and had some harsh words for domestic terrorists on Thursday as he performed his first public concert since the deadly massacre.

The country star was performing at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest music festival in the latter city on October 1 when a gunman fired several rounds down into the crowd from a nearby hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. Aldean, who was unhurt, canceled a few tour dates after the tragedy.

"As you guys know, it's been a tough week and a half for all of us here on stage. And I want to say thank you guys for being here tonight, you guys are gonna help us get through this," he told the crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday. "I'm glad to be here, I'm glad that we were able to resume the tour here for you guys. It's one of those things I don't think anybody- I hope none of you guys ever experience anything like that. It's been a really tough thing to deal with for all of us up here. I think the one thing that's probably gonna help us more than anything is play for you guys tonight. So thank you so much for coming out."

"I just want to say that every day that goes by, we think about the 58 people that lost their lives," he said. "I don't really count that a--hole who was doing the shooting...our thoughts and prayers are with them and their family and everybody else who was injured in that thing and everybody who just was there."