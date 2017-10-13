Seth Meyers Slams President Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and "Powerful, Predatory Men"

Seth Meyers has something to say about the country's powerful men.

During Thursday's episode, the Late Night host dedicated his "Closer Look" segment to examining what he calls America's "toxic culture of male entitlement" in light of recent sexual misconduct and rape allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein's spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement.

In discussing the subject, the host also referenced President Donald Trump's treatment of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria as well as his tweets this week about challenging network news' broadcasting licenses.