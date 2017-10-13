Eleven Returns in Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer! "Judgment Day" Is Here

Break out the Eggos, Eleven is back! In the new Stranger Things season two—or is it Stranger Things 2?—trailer above, Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven is back in action in the Upside Down.

Meanwhile, in the real world viewers get a look at he big new looming threat.

"These are not nightmares," David Harbour's Hopper says. "It's happening. And it all leads back to here."

Here being the Hawkins lab where it all started.

Winona Ryder's Joyce gets plenty of screen time as well as she battles for Will's (Noah Schnapp) well-being. "What is wrong with my boy?!" she demands.