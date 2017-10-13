Bringing Sexy Back! Usher, Luke Evans and James Corden Compete in Sultry Riff-Off

James Corden, you've been challenged. 

Thursday night, the Late Late Show host made quite the statement when he said, "I'm probably the sexiest male vocalist alive." Viewers heard it loud and clear—including Usher, one of the evening's guests and, of course, the artist behind such hits like "Yeah!" "Burn" and "Caught Up." Needless to say, the star had a bit of a problem with Corden's declaration. 

To settle the score, the two launched into a riff-off featuring some of the most sensual tracks in music history—including "Mercy Mercy Me" by Marvin Gaye and "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo backed by A cappella group The Filharmonic.  

However, the audience soon got a bonus surprise, thanks to the arrival of actor Luke Evans. "Do you guys think this is sexy?" the Beauty and the Beast star told them. "There's nothing sexy about what's happening here."

Clearly, the star was confident about his skills. "I'm just saying—if this is truly a riff-off of the sexiest vocals, then as far as I'm concerned, you guys can just battle it out for second and third place," he added in a burn. 

So, to show off his skills, he serenaded the crowd with Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is." 

Corden felt a loss. "I guess what they say is true—no one sings like Gaston," he told Evans. However, after the two consoled the defeated host, the trio united for quite the sexy finale to the tune of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."

Check out the clip above and tell us who you think won this riff-off in the comments below!

