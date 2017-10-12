Arrow Season 6 Premiere: Who Survived the Island Explosion?

Caution: Spoilers ahead if you haven't seen the season six premiere of Arrow!

Arrow just shot one straight through our hearts in the season six opener on Thursday night. (See what we did there?)

Nearly every character was left in danger at the end of last season's finale, when Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) shot himself, activating his own kill switch and detonating bombs planted all over Lian Yu. All Oliver (Stephen Amell) could do was hold onto his son William (Jack Moore) and watch the island blow up, potentially killing almost everyone Oliver knew and loved, including William's mom.

Surprise surprise, it was only William's mom Samantha (Anna Hopkins) who didn't make it off the island, meaning Oliver now has to step up and be a real father to his young son. And, unfortunately, Thea (Willa Holland) is currently still in a coma after getting caught in the explosion trying to save Samantha's life.