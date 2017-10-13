Bella Hadid Inspired Our 5-Second Halloween Costume

Raise your hand if the perfect Halloween includes a night curled in a warm blanket.

Just because you're opting out of this year's festivities doesn't mean you can't get in the spirit...and treat or trick your face at the same time. While you're relaxing between door bell rings—or if you just need a quick, last-minute costume—do as Bella Hadid and use the spooky, weird, visual effect that is a skin sheet mask to your dual benefit. Not only will the filmy fabric soaked with serum scare trick-or-treaters that dare visit your your door, but as the model can attest, it will hydrate your skin.

You can even get creative and dress up your mask. While Bella went for a high-fashion model (thanks to Dior cap) after a plastic surgery spree, you have so many options. Just remember not all masks are created equal. And while you can opt for those cute animal-print cover-ups, here are our favorites that pack both a scary and skin-nourishing punch.