Project Runway Shocker: [Spoiler] Is Eliminated For Cheating

And she's out! (Warning, spoilers ahead for Project Runway's Oct. 12 episode. Do not continue reading if you've yet to watch/don't want to know. Auf wiedersehen!)

Project Runway delivered one of its most shocking eliminations on Thursday night...and it happened in the first 15 minutes. Last week's episode ended on a cliffhanger, with several contestants accusing Claire Biutendorp, one of season 16's polarizing twins, of cheating.

The Lifetime reality hit resolved the cliffhanger pretty quickly in the opening moments of the episode, with Michael claiming Claire was using "a retractable ruler" to measure her pieces back in the apartment (a big PR no-no!), and also accused her of stealing design ideas.