Celebrities Born on Friday the 13th: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and More

Today is Friday the 13th so make sure you don't step on any cracks or walk under any ladders or pet any black cats (OK or maybe do, because, well...cats).

But while we're all busy making sure to dodge all the bad luck that's supposed to come our way on this spooky day, some celebrities didn't really have a choice—they were cursed from the start simply based upon their day of birth.

Indeed, stars like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kat Dennings, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and many more were actually born on Friday the 13th, making their way into the world on what's considered one of the most unlucky days of the year.