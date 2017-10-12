Jessie James Decker Says Eric Decker Treats Her Better During Pregnancy: "He's Even Nicer to Me When I'm Pregnant"

Woah baby! 

The Decker family is adding to the pack! Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker announced that they are expecting baby number three and Jessie sat down with E! News to dish some of the details! Especially how different her husband acts while she's pregnant. 

"He loves me pregnant," Jessie shared. "He's always sweet and loving but he's even nicer to me when I'm pregnant."  With a third on the way, how do they feel about adding a fourth? 

Watch the clip above for more of her exclusive interview! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

