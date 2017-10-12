Selena Gomez' Throwback Denim Skirt Is Perfect for Fall

ESC: Selena Gomez

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

A mini skirt in the midst of the brisk, autumn air?

You can do it…with the right wardrobe arsenal. To master what looks like the unachievable (or at most, what could be really uncomfortable for your naked legs), take inspiration from Selena Gomez, who brought a surprising denim trend back from our high school days.

In March 2016, the singer-actress arrived to Paris Fashion Week in two denim minis reminiscent of ones we saw during the heyday of Abercrombie & Fitch and Laguna Beach. Unlike current trendy skater skirts, which often feature buttons down the middle, Selena's selects slightly flare out at the ends.

To mature this throwback, Selena paired a dark-wash mini with a crisp white button-down and oxford shoes. If you want to keep your stems warm, leggings or long boots are definitely recommended.  

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

For a look that is at both times feminine and fall, do as the "Fetish" singer and pair your mini with a long-sleeve bodysuit, thigh-high boots and a blazer. What makes her Vetements Denim Mini Skirt so perfect? That ever-classic silhouette keeps things fresh. Unlike its pencil-like counterparts, Selena's bottom has an A-line fit, jutting out slightly at the hips and giving the "Bad Liar" singer shape. Even when things get chilly, you'll be able to wear this skirt with leggings or over-the-knee boots. It's a look that'll last all year long. Unfortunately, Selena's exact skirt is sold out, but keep scrolling for more options!

30 Days of Denim, Day 11: Bella Hadid Masters Double Denim With This Accessories Trick

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

