Watch Chester Bennington's Carpool Karaoke With Linkin Park That Was Filmed 6 Days Before His Death

Almost three months after the death of singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park shared the episode of Carpool Karaoke they filmed with actor Ken Jeong in July, just six days before Bennington took his own life.

"With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester," a message at the beginning of the video, which was posted on the band's official Facebook page and Apple Music, reads.

The 23-minute episode is bittersweet, with Bennginton saying, "This is probably the greatest day of my life," while driving Jeong and his bandmates, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, around.

In the video, Jeong calls the experience "a wet dream," and The Hangover star asks if the band would consider changing its name to "Linken Park" so he could join.