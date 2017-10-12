Ellen DeGeneres Torments Kate Hudson With a Movie Night Gone Terribly Wrong

Bottoms up!

To promote her upcoming entertainment book, Pretty Fun, Kate Hudson stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a lesson in throwing the perfect movie night complete with popcorn and margaritas. Of course, this wasn't any 'ol party guide, and Ellen DeGenerescouldn't help but step in (or behind Kate) with a few tips of her own.

Wearing a polka dot dress and apron, DeGeneres slipped her arms through Hudon's sleeves and took total control of the hilarious demonstration.

"Since you're an event throwing expert, we thought it would be fun if you gave everyone some tips and I were to help," the comedienne explained. "So I wrote everything that you're going to say, all you have to do is read from the prompter and I'm going to be your hands. So it's pretty self-explanatory, obviously."