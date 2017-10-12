Joan Rivers and Shonda Rhimes Among 2017 Television Academy Hall of Fame Inductees

The inductees for the 2017 Television Academy Hall of Fame have been revealed.

On Thursday, the Television Academy announced that the late Joan Rivers and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes are among the inductees. Writer and producer John Wells, art director and production designer Roy Christopher as well as the original cast of Saturday Night Live are also included on the list.

This honor is given to "persons who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television via career contributions and achievements," a press release sent out Thursday read.

Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, shared Thursday, "All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture. We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations."

Of the inductees, Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Rick Rosen said, "Television's evolution can be attributed to the substantial work of numerous individuals. It is a pleasure to honor a group whose contributions have had and will continue to have a powerful influence on our ever-exciting and evolving industry."

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at The Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

